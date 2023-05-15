Singh, who is India’s highest-ranked jiu-jitsu athlete, testifies it is picking up in the country with a rising interest among youths in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Jiu-jitsu, which translates from Japanese as the gentle art or technique, is a grappling sport that is relatively unknown among martial arts in India. Last week, images of Meta Founder Mark Zuckerberg winning a jiu-jitsu competition at the Silicon Valley became a fitting advert for a sport that is slowly emerging out of the shadows of more popular East Asian martial art forms such as karate, kung fu, judo and taekwondo.