Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Luxury housing cashes in on a growing affluent class, evolving lifestyles

This surge is being fuelled by millennials with increasing incomes and elevated expectations

Luxury Housing
Premium

These luxury ventures are estimated to contribute additional revenue of Rs 7,500-8,000 crore, reinforcing Mumbai’s position as its leading market

Aneeka Chatterjee
4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In India, the appetite for luxury housing is on the rise. High-end apartments, penthouses, and bungalows boasting amenities like swimming pools, expansive driveways, and premium interiors are becoming highly sought after. 
 
This surge is being fuelled by millennials with increasing incomes and elevated expectations.
 
The sale of luxury homes, priced Rs 4 crore and above, saw a 75 per cent increase last year, said a CBRE report released in February. This uptick doubled their share in total housing sales, with 12,935 luxury homes sold in 2023 compared to 7,395 in 2022. 
 
A survey by India Sotheby’s International Realty in January
Topics : Real Estate Realty Housing Finance housing project luxury housing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 6:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon