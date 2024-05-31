Luxury housing cashes in on a growing affluent class, evolving lifestyles

These luxury ventures are estimated to contribute additional revenue of Rs 7,500-8,000 crore, reinforcing Mumbai’s position as its leading market

In India, the appetite for luxury housing is on the rise. High-end apartments, penthouses, and bungalows boasting amenities like swimming pools, expansive driveways, and premium interiors are becoming highly sought after.



This surge is being fuelled by millennials with increasing incomes and elevated expectations.



The sale of luxury homes, priced Rs 4 crore and above, saw a 75 per cent increase last year, said a CBRE report released in February. This uptick doubled their share in total housing sales, with 12,935 luxury homes sold in 2023 compared to 7,395 in 2022.



A survey by India Sotheby’s International Realty in January