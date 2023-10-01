close
Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok clinches historic silver in women's golf

India's star golfer Aditi Ashok created history by clinching a first-ever medal in the women's individual event at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Sunday

Golfer Aditi Ashok

Golfer Aditi Ashok (Photo: Ashok's Twitter)

ANI Others
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
India's star golfer Aditi Ashok created history by clinching a first-ever medal in the women's individual event at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Sunday.
Aditi won a silver medal with -17 at Par. Indian women's golfers had never won a medal in Asian Games before.
 
India have only two individual gold medals in golf by Lakshman Singh (1982) and Shiv Kapur (2002). India's most recent golf medal came in 2010, at the Guangzhou Asian Games in China.
Aditi was leading the table for three rounds however, she dropped her position in the final round. Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol bagged gold with -19 at Par. South Korea's Hyunjo Yoo secured a bronze medal in the women's individual event with -16 at Par.
On the other hand, the Indian women's team finished fourth in golf with -22 at Par. While Anirban Lahiri is fighting for a medal in the men's individual event.

In the women's team, Thailand won the gold, Korea bagged the silver and China secured the bronze.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

