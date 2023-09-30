Asian Games 2023 October 01 schedule: India event timings, streaming

India will be in search of the last set of shooting medals when the shooters take the field in men’s and women's trap individual and team events. India will also hope for a flurry of medals from the athletics field as the likes of Murli Sreeshankar, Tajinderpaal Singh Toor, Avinash Sable and Ajay Kumar Saroj will be in action at the Hangzhou Olympics Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China on Sunday, October 01 at the Asian Games 2023.

India currently stands fourth in the medals tally with 10 gold and a total of 38 medals.

Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on October 01.

Asian Games: India's schedule on October 01

Archery- 06:30 AM IST

Recurve and Compound Men’s and Individual qualification

India’s Prathamesh Jawkar, Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekah Vennam among others will be in action.

Athletics- 04:30 AM IST onwards

India medal events

Men’s Shot Put Final- India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor in action

Men’s Long Jump Final- Murli Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin in action

Men’s 3000m steeplechase final- India’s Avinash Sable in action

Women’s 1500m Final- India’s Harmilan Bains and Deekshan in action

Women’s Discuss Throw Final- India’s Seema Punia in action

Men’s 1500m Final- India’s Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jonson Jhonson in action

Women’s Heptathlon final- India’s Swapna Barman and Nandidni Asgara in action

Women’s 110m hurdles- India’s Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramaraj in action

Golf- 04:00 AM IST onwards

Men’s and Women’s Individual and Team events where India’s Anirban Lahiri, Aditi Ashok and Shubhankar Sharma will be in action

Women’s Basketball- 05:30 PM IST onwards

India vs China

Badminton- 02:30 PM IST

India vs China in Men’s Team Final

Boxing- 12:15 PM IST

India’s Praveen, Nikhat Zareen in women’s and Jaismine Lambhoria in action

Bridge- 06:30 AM IST

India’s men’s, mixed and women’s teams in action

Canoe Sprint- 07:00 AM IST

India’s Megha and Soniya Devi in action

Chess- 12:30 PM IST onwards

India’s men’s and women’s teams in action in classic format

Equestrian- 05:30 AM IST onwards

Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual Rounds

Indian team and Ashish Limaye in action

Hockey- 12:30 PM IST

India vs Korea- Women’s Preliminary

Kurash- 07:00 PM IST

India’s Aditya Dhopaokar in action

Sepak Takraw- 07:30 AM IST onwards

India’s men’s and women’s Quadrant teams will be in action

Shooting - 06:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s and Women’s Trap Individual and Team Competition

India’s Zoravar Randhawa, Darius Chenai, Rajeshwari Kumari, Preeti Rajak and Manisha Keer will be in action

Squash- 08:30 AM IST onwards

India’s Deepika Palikkal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu in action in mixed Doubles

Volleyball- 04:30 PM IST

India vs North Korea- Women’s Preliminary