Asian Games 2023: Indian Cyclist David Beckham finishes 8th in men's sprint

Indian cyclist David Beckham Elkatohchoongo's hopes of winning a medal at the Asian Games ended after he lost the quarterfinal match in men's sprint event at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

David lost to Kaiya Ota after finishing 2.395 seconds behind the Japanese in the first race and 0.046 seconds in the second race at the sprint quarterfinal heat 2.

He will now compete for 5th8th place in the event.

Among others, Niraj Kumar finished in seventh place with 24 points in the men's Omnium Scratch race 1/4.

In women's sprint, Triyasha Paul finished 0.722 seconds behind her opponent, Mina Sato of Japan, in the 1/16 final. Later in the day, the Indian will compete against South Korea's Hyeonseo Hwang in the repechage round, which gives her another shot of making it to the quarterfinals.

In the qualifying round, Triyasha Paul finished at 15th place to sneek into the top 16 but compatriot Mayuri Dhanraj Lute ended at 17th positions to miss out.

Also Read Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27 Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1 Asian Games 2023: Father Dilbagh not happy with Shiva's team shooting gold Asian Games 2023: India women lose to Malaysia, still confirm Squash medal Asian Games: Rider Agarwalla wins first individual medal in Equestrian Asian Games 2023 TT: Manika enters prequarterfinals; mixed pair knocked out We saw ups, downs together: Arjun Cheema after winning gold in shooting

India had won its last medal in cycling at the inaugural edition in New Delhi, 1951.