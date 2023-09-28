close
Asian Games: Rider Agarwalla wins first individual medal in Equestrian

Malaysia's Fathil Mahamad clinched gold with 75.780 scores and Hong Kong's Jacqueline Wing Ying claimed silver by scoring 73.450 points

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
India's Anush Agarwalla secured another medal in the Equestrian event at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Thursday.
He bagged a bronze medal in Dressage Individual Intermediate I Freestyle scoring 73.030 points. This is also the first individual medal for India in Equestrian.
Malaysia's Fathil Mahamad clinched gold with 75.780 scores and Hong Kong's Jacqueline Wing Ying claimed silver by scoring 73.450 points.
Indian rider Hirday Chedda had also qualified for the medal event, but he was eliminated.
In qualifying, Hriday topped the charts with a total score of 73.883, while Anush astride his horse ETRO secured a fourth-spot finish with a total score of 71.706. to advance to the final. Divyakriti Singh was also in the mix but ended up falling short of the qualifying mark as she finished in the 11th spot with a total score of 67.676.
Earlier, the Indian team comprising Anush, Hriday, Divyakriti and Sudipti registered a huge score of 209.205 in the Team Dressage to win gold.

Anush Agarwalla and his horse ETRO scored the maximum score at 71.088 while Hriday Chheda-Emerald scored 69.941. Divyakriti Singh-Adrenalin Firdod scored 68.176. Sudipti Hajela-Chinski scored 66.706.
India finished with a score of 209.205 which was significantly higher than second-placed China's 204.882. Anush Agarwalla stole the show with a score of 71.088 while Hriday scored 69.941 and Divyakriti scored 68.176. Together, they ensured that no team even comes close to their combined score.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

