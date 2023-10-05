close
Sensex (0.76%)
65723.14 + 497.10
Nifty (0.46%)
19526.25 + 90.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.59%)
5890.10 + 34.65
Nifty Midcap (0.27%)
40156.55 + 109.05
Nifty Bank (0.76%)
44300.10 + 336.05
Heatmap

Asian Games 2023: Man Singh, Belliappa finish 8th and 12th in marathon

While Singh finished the marathon in two hours, 16 minutes and 59 seconds, Belliappa clocked 2:20.52s

Asian Games mascots

China's Jie He won the gold with a timing of 2:13.02s, while silver and bronze went to North Korea's Ilryong Han (2:23.27s) and Shaohui Yang of China (2:13.39s).

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Man Singh and Appachangada Bo Belliappa finished a disappointing eighth and 12th respectively in the men's marathon event at the Asian Games here on Thursday.
While Singh finished the marathon in two hours, 16 minutes and 59 seconds, Belliappa clocked 2:20.52s.
Singh and Belliappa were 3.57s and 7.50s behind the winner.
China's Jie He won the gold with a timing of 2:13.02s, while silver and bronze went to North Korea's Ilryong Han (2:23.27s) and Shaohui Yang of China (2:13.39s).
With marathon, athletics events at the 19th Asian Games concluded.

Also Read

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Asian Games 2023: Indian Shuttler P V Sindhu bows out in quarterfinals

Indian women's compound team secures gold medal at Asian Games

Asian Games LIVE updates: Archers win Gold on Day 12; India medal tally 82

Delighted that India won highest ever number of medals in Asian Games: Prez

Kerala govt announces cash rewards for 2018 Asian Games medalists

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Marathon sports

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon