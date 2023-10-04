Kerala govt announces cash rewards for 2018 Asian Games medalists

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced Rs 10 lakh cash incentive for state athlete Anu R, who was recently declared to have won a bronze medal in the 18th Asian Games held in Jakarta in 2018.

Anu received the bronze medal in the hurdles after a Bahraini athlete, who had earlier won the medal, was banned after failing the dope test, a CMO statement said here.

The Kerala government had announced Rs 20 lakh cash award for the gold medal winners, Rs 15 lakh for silver and Rs 10 lakh for bronze medalists during the 2018 Asian Games.

Similarly, Muhammad Anas, who was declared as the winner of the gold medal by the organisers in the mixed relay competition in the same event, would also be given the remaining amount of Rs five lakh, it said.

Anas's silver medal turned into gold as the person who had earlier come in first place was banned after finding out he used drugs, the statement added.

