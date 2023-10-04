Delighted that India won highest ever number of medals in Asian Games: Prez

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was delighted that India has won its highest ever number of medals at the Asian Games and congratulated the winners.

"I am delighted that India has won its highest ever number of medals in Asian Games. Congratulations to archers Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam for securing gold in compound mixed team event! My special compliments to Neeraj Chopra for winning gold in javelin throw event and to the Indian men's team for the gold medal in 4x400m relay event!," she said in a post on X.

Deotale's youthful energy blended seamlessly with Vennam's skills, securing the country's maiden gold medal in the compound mixed team event and contributing to their best-ever show in archery at the Asian Games at Hangzhou in China.

Star javelin thrower Chopra prevailed in an intense and stirring duel with compatriot Kishore Jena to defend his Asian Games gold.

Indian quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh sealed the gold for the country in the men's 4x400m relay.

