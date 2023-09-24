Asian Games 2023 September 25 schedule: India event timings, live streaming

Indian women’s cricket team will be playing for the gold medal against Sri Lanka on Monday, September 25, 2023. Apart from that, Indian rowers and shooters will also be aiming for more medals on Day 2 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.
Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on September 25
Medal Events
Women’s cricket final- 11.30 am
Indian women face Sri Lanka
Shooting: 6.30 am
Men’s 10m air rifle- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil
Men's 25m rapid fire pistol team phase 2
Men's 10m air rifle final
Men's 25m rapid fire pistol final
Rowing: 7 am onwards
Men’s singles Sculls
Men’s Four,
Men’s Quadruple Sculls,
Women’s Eight finals
Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak (7:30 am onwards)
Swimming
(Round 1 to Finals): Srihari Nataraj, Likhith SP, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandran, Virdhawal Khade (7:30 am onwards)
Non-Medal Events
Boxing: Arundhati Chaudhary, Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev will be in action in their preliminary rounds. (4.45 pm onwards)
Handball- India Women vs Japan Women- Group Stage- 11:30 am
Rugby Sevens - India vs Singapore women's Pool F match- 8:20 am
Wushu- 5 pm onwards
Roshibina Debi Naoren vs Aiman Karshyga (Kazhakstan) women's 60kg quarterfinal.
Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh vs Islombek Khaydarov (Uzbekistan) in men's 60kg round of 16.
Vikrant Baliya vs Samuel Marbun (Indonesia) in men's 65kg round of 16 match.
3x3 Basketball
India vs Uzbekistan women's Pool A match- 11:20 am
India vs Malaysia men's Pool A match- 12:10 pm
Sailing - Chitresh Tatha- Men's kite race- 11:34 am
Chess
Men's and women's individual Round 3 and 4- 12:30 pm onwards
Tennis- 07:30 am onwards
Men’s Doubles Round 2- India vs Uzbekistan, India vs Indonesia
Women’s Singles- Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale
Women’s Doubles- India vs Kazakhstan,