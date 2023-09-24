close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Indian fencer Taniksha Khatri goes down in QF, misses medal narrowly

Khatri, who won her three pool matches to qualify for the knockout round, had seven touches but her opponent was superior and sealed the issue to make the semifinals

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India narrowly missed out on a medal in Asian Games fencing when Taniksha Khatri lost to world No 2 Man Wai Vivian Kong of Hong Kong 7-15 in individual epee quarterfinal here on Sunday.
Khatri, who won her three pool matches to qualify for the knockout round, had seven touches but her opponent was superior and sealed the issue to make the semifinals.
A quarterfinal win would have guaranteed at least a bronze medal for the Indian who out-performed her teammate Ena Arora by just four points (15-11) in the round of 32.
Khatri then prevailed over Uzbekistan's Shakhzoda Egamberdieva 15-10.
Earlier in the pool matches, Khatri defeated Ivy Claire Dinoy of Philippines (5-1), Zolboo Ochirkhuyag of Mongolia (5-0) and Yemen's Samah Abdullah Musleh Alshami 5-1.
Her only two losses were to Singapore's Elle Meihui Koh (15) and South Korea's Sera Song 35.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Asian Games, women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal match live time

Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings

India play out 1-1 draw with Myanmar, enter round of 16 in men''s football

Indian men lose to South Korea 0-3 in TT quarterfinals, women bow out

Asian Games: Nikhat Zareen moves to next round in women's 50kg category

Asian Games: India chess team shines in round 1 of Chess tournament

Asian Games 2023: Indian rowing coach still expecting 2-3 more medals

The knock-outs have three rounds of three-minute each and the fencer who completes 15 touches is adjudged the winner.
The pool matches on the other hand have the best of five touches.
Two more Indians -- Bibish Kathiresan and Dev -- were in the fray on Sunday.
Kathiresan lost to South Korea's Kwanghyun Lee 5-15 in the last-32, while Dev was knocked out by Chinese Taipei's Yi-Tung Chen 815.
Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Bhavani Devi, who is India's biggest medal hope in fencing, will begin her campaign on Tuesday.
The sabre fencer is fresh from winning a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Wuxi, China in June.
Topics : Asian Games sports China

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon