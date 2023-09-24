close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Chances of wushu players featuring in Asian Games as good as over

The chances of participation of the three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who were denied entry by the Chinese government for the Asian Games, are as good as over.

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The chances of participation of the three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who were denied entry by the Chinese government for the Asian Games, are as good as over.
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), though, on Sunday said that it was still looking into the matter.
The denial of visa by China to Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu had led to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cancelling his visit to Hangzhou for the continental showpiece as a mark of protest.
Wushu competitions began on Sunday and Lamgu did not start (DNS) in her women's changquan event, while Tega's name was missing in the women's 52kg pre-quarterfinal competition.
The women's changquan event in which Wangsu was to compete will have its final on Monday.
The OCA, however, said it was looking into the matter.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Asian Games, women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal match live time

Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings

Indian women go down to Thailand 0-1, fail to enter knockout stage

Indian fencer Taniksha Khatri goes down in QF, misses medal narrowly

India play out 1-1 draw with Myanmar, enter round of 16 in men''s football

Indian men lose to South Korea 0-3 in TT quarterfinals, women bow out

Asian Games: Nikhat Zareen moves to next round in women's 50kg category

"We are definitely looking at it and having discussions with the government. Let us see, something may come out of it," OCA acting president Randhir Singh said at a press conference without specifying which government the OCA has been discussing with.
Singh lauded the Hangzhou Asian Games organisers for the grand opening ceremony on Saturday.
"We would like to congratulate the organising committee, the state, and the government of China for the wonderful opening ceremony.
"It was a spectacular ceremony, and we have been to many. This is one of the finest and the most beautiful opening ceremonies we have seen."

He said the athletes were happy with the opening ceremony.
"Here it was perfectly done. They (athletes) came in, they sat, they walked through. The system of bringing two different teams, from two sides, and walking up into the stands was brilliant.
"It was very well appreciated by the athletes," said Singh, a former secretary general of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh Asian Games Olympic

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon