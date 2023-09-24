close
Asian Games, women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal match live time

Sri Lanka deny yet another India vs Pakistan final as the women's team beat Pakistan women's cricket team in the semifinal of Asian Games 2023 to set up summit clash with India

Harmanpreet Kaur controversy

It will be interesting to see whether Harmanpreet Kaur makes a comeback in India's Playing 11 after facing a two-match ban due to unruly behaviour.

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
India will look to win the country's first Gold medal in the 19th edition of the Asian Games (Asiad 2023) when Women In Blue take on Sri Lanka in the Gold medal match on September 25 in Hangzhou. It will be interesting to see whether Harmanpreet Kaur makes a comeback in India's Playing 11 after facing a two-match ban due to unruly behaviour.

India Women vs Sri Lanka women playing 11
 
India Women Probable Playing 11
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja/Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women head-to-head

Total matches played: 24
India won: 18
Sri Lanka won: 4
No result: 2

Indian women’s cricket team’s squad for Asian Games

Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Uma Chetry, Bareddy Anusha, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu

Sri Lanka women’s cricket team’s squad for the Asian Games

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Imesha Dulani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Achini Kulasuriya, Kaushani Nuthyangana.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Gold medal match: Asian Games cricket live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Gold medal match take place?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Gold medal match at the Asian Games will take place on Monday, September 25, 2023.

What is the venue of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Gold medal match at the Asian Games?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Gold medal match at the Asian Games venue is the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou 

When will the India vs Sri Lanka women’s Gold medal match Asian Games live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The India vs Sri Lanka women’s live toss for the Gold medal match of the Asian Games will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

What is the match timing of India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Gold medal match at the Asian Games according to Indian Standard Time?

The Asian Games women’s cricket semi-final between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 011:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the  India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games cricket Gold medal match?

Sony Sports Network will live broadcast the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games cricket Gold medal match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the  India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games cricket Gold medal match in India?

Sony LIV will live stream India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games cricket Gold medal match in India.
First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon