Tanvi Khanna backs complete home ecosystem for India's squash rise

Squash ace Tanvi Khanna believes that establishing the complete ecosystem of the sport within the country is essential for the skill expansion and global success of next generation players.

The world No. 74 Tanvi, who is in the Indian squad for the Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September-October, says India must imbibe lessons from top nations that have consistently produced champions.

"I do believe we can learn from other nations that have a history of producing champions, but the idea is to learn and bring back the same skills to fellow Indians, so, it's more sustainable and long term," Tanvi, who won the Squash PSA Challenger Tour here, told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"I strongly believe if we want the future generation to win medals for India, the entire ecosystem of coaches and players has to be in India.

"This is the only way to inspire the future generations (and) this is what countries like Egypt have, and India is currently lacking," she said.

Tanvi does not adhere to the belief that full-time foreign coaches can improve Indian players' performance, but underlined the need to put in place world-class infrastructure.

"Another struggle is infrastructure. My academy has 6-7 kids who are India No.1 this year itself, a world junior medallist and multiple Asian junior medallists," she said.

"We desperately need a full glass court in Delhi. All the international events take place on glass courts, and they play very differently to traditional courts. When we go abroad for tournaments, we all find it hard to adjust to the glass court as we haven't practiced on it," she said.

The 29-year-old, who is not a part of the TOPS programme, said she would like to see more initiative from the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and the Squash Association of Delhi.

"Currently, I don't receive any funding towards my coaching expenses. My squash coach is an Indian (Dhruv Dhawan), and fitness trainer is an Egyptian (Ahmed Faragallah). Neither are my physiotherapist and fitness expenses covered. I don't have sponsors this is where it would really be beneficial if the federation and Delhi state association could take more initiatives," she said.

'Win in Mumbai reinstated belief' Rallying from a two-set deficit, Tanvi beat Farida Walid (3-2), and it was sweet revenge as she had lost to the Egyptian earlier this year.

"Coming back from two love, 8-4 down, it's probably one of my biggest (and) best comebacks till now. It was a very tough match physically for both of us," Tanvi said.

"(The) last time I was two love up and towards the end of the match, I just started thinking too much of the finish line in the third game. So this time I was able to hold my nerve in the very end," she said.

Tanvi said the title win will hold her in good stead in the upcoming Asian Games, where she will look to add a third continental medal after winning a team silver and bronze in Jakarta and Hangzhou respectively.

"It (the win) just gives you so much more confidence of your fitness, of your mental strength. Playing against good players, converting these matches, it means everything and especially in a final, it's a different type of pressure. I actually have had two knee surgeries and the second one happened just when I had reached top 60s (69th) in the ranking.

"Every time it happens, it sets you back at least two years. It's very hard. It just kind of destroys you for a bit because that's your life and then it's taken away from you in an instant," she said.

Tanvi said she has set her sights on winning a medal in singles.

"It's (the win) just going to build me up for the Asian Games. I haven't won a medal in the individuals. I've only won a medal in the team (event)," she said.

"This time, I'm definitely going to be aiming for that. I know I'm capable of it and this win is definitely going to boost me up in my preparation for the next few months. This win, the way it happened, the way I was able to come back, it was quite epic," Tanvi added.