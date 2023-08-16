Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games: Timeline of her injuries and achievements

After getting a controversial exemption from trials, reigning Asiad champion Vinesh Phogat ruled herself out, citing an injury to her left knee, from Asian Games in Hangzhou. Her withdrawal paved the way for wrestler Antim Phanghal to participate in the Asian Games 2023 in 53-kg category.

Vinesh's wrestling career has been marred by controversy and injuries. In her first Olympics participation, Phogat twisted her right knee. She was one of the prominent names during wrestlers' protests against outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Timeline of Vinesh Phogat's injuries:

2016: Vinesh twisted her right knee during a bout against Sun Yanan in the Rio Olympics. She had to undergo ACL surgery and returned to the mat after almost a year.

2020: Her preparations for Tokyo Olympics were stalled after she got infected with Covid. It takes more than two months to regain fitness.



2021: Months before the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh revealed that she has problems with recovery after cutting weight during competitions and sometimes felt dizzy.

Also Read Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials? Asian Games 2023: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar makes cut on return from doping ban Asian Games 2023, India wrestling squad: Full list of wrestlers for Asiad Asian Games 2023: Gaikwad to lead India in men's cricket - full squad Here's why Pakistan's Bismah Maroof withdrew from Asian Games 2023 Asian Games: Wrestler Vinesh pulls out; clears way for Antim's inclusion India Men's hockey coach Fulton calls ACT triumph big boost for Asian Games Asian Games: Rani Rampal not picked in probable list of women's hockey team Rani Rampal named coach of sub-junior team, but says she isn't retiring Asian Games 2023: Spinner Gayakwad sure of India winning Gold in Asiad

2022: In the aftermath of her loss at the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh said she was battling depression.

2023: Pulled out of the Asian Games, citing an injury to left key.

Vinesh Phogat accolades in Wrestling:

Asian Games



2018: Gold

2014: Bronze

World Championships

2022: Bronze

2019: Bronze

Commonwealth Games

2022: Gold

2018: Gold

2014: Gold

Asian Championships

Won a Gold medal

Won three silver medals

Won 4 Bronze medals