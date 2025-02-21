Friday, February 21, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / News / India eyes 2030 CWG bid, seeks to include axed events in 2026 edition

India eyes 2030 CWG bid, seeks to include axed events in 2026 edition

In a blow to India's medal prospects, key sports such as hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket and shooting were dropped from the 2026 edition by host city Glasgow

Sreeshankar Murali after the historic feat at Commonwealth Games in Men's Long Jump. Photo: (Twitter/@Media_SAI)

Sreeshankar Murali after the historic feat at Commonwealth Games in Men's Long Jump. Representative image. Photo: (Twitter/@Media_SAI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is "interested" in hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and also conduct all those disciplines that were axed from the 2026 edition to ensure that the country's medal tally is not affected when the event is held in Glasgow, a source in the sports ministry said on Friday.

"We are interested and a formal interaction has taken place with the Commonwealth Games Federation on this. We have also proposed that all the disciplines that have been removed from the 2026 CWG be held in India," the source said.

In a blow to India's medal prospects, key sports such as hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket and shooting were dropped from the 2026 edition by host city Glasgow, which announced a pruned roster of 10 disciplines to keep the event budget-friendly.

 

"This has been proposed to ensure that our medal tally does not suffer. An informal proposal has been put across, we will see how the host city responds to it," the source said.

Table tennis, squash and triathlon were also axed in a bid to limit the cost and streamline logistics given that only four venues will host the entire showpiece. The total number of events at the Games will be nine less than the 2022 Birmingham edition.

The 23rd edition of Games is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2, marking Glasgow's return as host after 12 years.

The country is also eyeing the hosting rights of the 2036 Olympic Games for which a letter of intent has already been sent to the International Olympic Committee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Australia hockey team, CWG 2022, Commonwealth Games

Australia hoping to send more than 400 athletes, officials to Glasgow CWG

Commonwealth Games, CWG Federation, CWG sports

Sports fraternity helpless as medal-yielding sports excluded from 2026 CWG

Commonwealth Games

Glasgow set to be announced as host city of 'scaled down' 2026 CWG: Report

Topics : Commonwealth Games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUEFA Champions LeagueOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon