1992 to 2025: Full list of winners in the English Premier League era

Liverpool have been crowned champions for the second time in the Premier League and a record-equalling 20th time in the top flight, with Arne Slot leading the club to glory in his first season in charge. Their 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday ensured they moved out of reach of their nearest rivals, Arsenal, with four matches still to play, becoming the seventh team to seal the title so early. Liverpool’s only other Premier League title came in the 2019/20 season under Jurgen Klopp during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fans were not allowed to attend matches. So, confirming the title in front of their fans this time around was particularly special. When they lift the Premier League Trophy later this season, it will be the first time they do so in front of and with their supporters present.
With their second Premier League title, Liverpool moved into fifth place in the rankings for the number of titles won outright, now behind Arsenal’s three. The full list of Premier League titles by club stands as follows: Manchester United have won the most with 13 titles, followed by Manchester City with 8, Chelsea with 5, Arsenal with 3, and Liverpool with 2. Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City each have 1 title to their name.
Full list of Premier League winners:
|Season
|Team
|Victory Coach
|24-25
|Liverpool FC
|Arne Slot
|23-24
|Manchester City
|Pep Guardiola
|22-23
|Manchester City
|Pep Guardiola
|21-22
|Manchester City
|Pep Guardiola
|20-21
|Manchester City
|Pep Guardiola
|19-20
|Liverpool FC
|Jürgen Klopp
|18-19
|Manchester City
|Pep Guardiola
|17-18
|Manchester City
|Pep Guardiola
|16-17
|Chelsea FC
|Antonio Conte
|15-16
|Leicester City
|Claudio Ranieri
|14-15
|Chelsea FC
|José Mourinho
|13-14
|Manchester City
|Manuel Pellegrini
|Dec-13
|Manchester United
|Alex Ferguson
|11-Dec
|Manchester City
|Roberto Mancini
|10-Nov
|Manchester United
|Alex Ferguson
|09-Oct
|Chelsea FC
|Carlo Ancelotti
|08-Sep
|Manchester United
|Alex Ferguson
|07-Aug
|Manchester United
|Alex Ferguson
|06-Jul
|Manchester United
|Alex Ferguson
|05-Jun
|Chelsea FC
|José Mourinho
|04-May
|Chelsea FC
|José Mourinho
|03-Apr
|Arsenal FC
|Arsène Wenger
|02-Mar
|Manchester United
|Alex Ferguson
|01-Feb
|Arsenal FC
|Arsène Wenger
|00-01
|Manchester United
|Alex Ferguson
|99-00
|Manchester United
|Alex Ferguson
|98-99
|Manchester United
|Alex Ferguson
|97-98
|Arsenal FC
|Arsène Wenger
|96-97
|Manchester United
|Alex Ferguson
|95-96
|Manchester United
|Alex Ferguson
|94-95
|Blackburn Rovers
|Kenny Dalglish
|93-94
|Manchester United
|Alex Ferguson
|92-93
|Manchester United
|Alex Ferguson