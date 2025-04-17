Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Van Dijk follows Salah's footsteps, signs new contract with Liverpool

Van Dijk expressed his happiness and pride in continuing his journey with Liverpool, describing the extension as an emotional and joyful moment

Liverpool Football Club (Pic-Twitter)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has signed a two-year contract extension, committing his future to the club until the summer of 2027. The Dutch defender’s existing deal was set to expire at the end of the current season, but he has now followed Mohamed Salah, who extended his contract last week, in pledging his loyalty to the Reds.
 
Van Dijk expressed his happiness and pride in continuing his journey with Liverpool, describing the extension as an emotional and joyful moment in his career. He remarked that being able to add two more years to his time at the club felt incredible.
 
 
No doubt about staying at Anfield 
The 33-year-old made it clear that Liverpool was always his priority, stating that the idea of staying had always been part of his plan. He said there had never been any doubts in his mind about where he and his family belonged, emphasising that Anfield remained the only place he wanted to be.
 
Seven years, six major trophies, and counting

Since his record-breaking $100 million transfer from Southampton in 2018, Van Dijk has been instrumental in Liverpool’s golden era. Over seven and a half years, he has helped the club win:
  • The Premier League
  • The Champions League
  • The FA Cup
  • Two League Cups
  • The FIFA Club World Cup
Looking back, Van Dijk reflected that the move to Liverpool always felt right from day one. He credited his connection with the club and its supporters as a key reason behind his success, and he expressed hope for more triumphs in the years to come.
 
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future still unresolved 
While Liverpool have secured two of their biggest names in Van Dijk and Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold remains the last of the trio with an expiring contract this summer. Reports suggest that Real Madrid are increasingly confident of signing the right-back on a free transfer.
 
As the season nears its end, fans will be eager to see whether Liverpool can also convince Alexander-Arnold to extend his stay — completing a key trio for the club’s future.
 

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

