Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.49%)
65218.64 -320.78
Nifty (-0.45%)
19377.00 -88.00
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
37924.75 + 123.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.30%)
5345.45 + 15.85
Nifty Bank (-0.16%)
43874.20 -72.20
Heatmap

9 cars, mansion & more: Here's what Neymar wanted before joining Al Hilal

According to Cope, Neymar asked for a 25-bedroom mansion and nine luxury cars which include brands like Bentley Continental GP, Aston Martin DBX, Lamborghini Huracan and Mercedes G Wagon

Neymar

Neymar leaves French club Paris Saint-Germain, joins Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Confirmed! Neymar to Al Hilal: Brazillian star to earn 129.4 million pounds

Neymar to Al Hilal: Brazilian star's medical to be completed today - Report

Neymar fined $3.33 million for constructing a lake in his mansion

Neymar to leave PSG! Could choose between Al Hilal and Barcelona: Reports

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Manchester City win UEFA Super Cup, beat Sevilla in a penalty shootout

FIFA Women's World Cup: England thrash Australia 3-1 to play Spain in final

Messi boosts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final with 4-1 win vs Philadelphia

Kings Cup football: India drawn against higher-ranked Iraq in semi-final

Pep Guardiola confirms De Bruyne out for 3-4 months with hamstring injury

Topics : Neymar Neymar transfer neymar pay Paris Saint Germain football

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayIMD Weather Update TodayJPMorgan IndexTop Headlines TodayCochin Shipyard Share PriceUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRAM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil NaduLS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon