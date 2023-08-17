9 cars, mansion & more: Here's what Neymar wanted before joining Al Hilal

Neymar is the talk of the town ever since he signed up with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal on August 15, 2023. The Brazilian star is reportedly receiving a salary of 129.4 million pounds ($165 million) every year, but it is his perks and privileges that have brought attention to his deal.In a recent revelation by a Spanish sports radio Cope, the 31-year-old, who travelled from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Al Hilal for a transfer fee of 90 million euros ($98.6 million), demanded a mansion, luxury cars and much more before joining the Saudi club. Las extravagantes peticiones de Neymar para fichar por el Al-Hilal Mansión de 25 habitaciones Piscina de 40x10 y 3 saunas 8 trabajadores Una nevera con zumo de Açaí y guaraná 9 vehículos Pago de todas sus facturas en hoteles, restaurantes y desplazamientos pic.twitter.com/Rpx812lrNW— El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) August 16, 2023What all perks and privileges will Neymar have at Al Hilal?According to Cope, Neymar asked for a 25-bedroom mansion and nine luxury cars which include brands like Bentley Continental GP, Aston Martin DBX, Lamborghini Huracan and Mercedes G Wagon.Much like Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for Neymar’s rival club Al Nassr, the Brazilian will also have a private plane at his disposal.But that’s not all, a whopping 80,000 euros ($86,000) will be given to Neymar as a victory bonus when his club clinches a game in any league, anywhere.Official, confirmed. Neymar Jr joins Al Hilal on $300m package record salary in two years, no option to extend Salary could go up to potential $400m total until 2025 based on add-ons & commercial deals.Deal completed by his father Neymar Pai and super agent Pini Zahavi. pic.twitter.com/M3YDaFsWQ0— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2023While all the previous perks and bonuses involve Neymar personally, his Public Relations team would also come into the fray as the former Barcelona player is sure to get $543,000 for each story or post published on his social networks to promote Saudi Arabia.With eight working staff at his disposal and bills of restaurants and all his trips covered in the clause, Neymar is likely to earn a whopping $400 million during his two-year stay at the Saudi club.