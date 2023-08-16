Kings Cup football: India drawn against higher-ranked Iraq in semi-final

The Indian senior men's team will face Iraq in the semi-final of the 49th King's Cup football tournament in Chiang Mai, Thailand on September 7.

The match will take place at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai.

Thailand will take on Lebanon in the other semi-final later on the same day, as per the draw announced by the Football Association of Thailand on Wednesday.

The finall of the tournament will be played on September 10. The losing semi-finalists will meet in the third-place play-off.

As per the draw mechanics, Iraq (as the highest FIFA-ranked team - 70th) and Thailand (as hosts and ranked 113th) were placed in separate match-ups, and drawn against the remaining two teams -- India, ranked 99th, and Lebanon, ranked 100th.

India's last meeting with Iraq was a 0-2 defeat in a friendly in Baghdad in 2010.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates Indian football teams at Asian Games: Here's how they have performed so far Jordan renews crude supply deal with Iraq, will import 10,000 barrels a day Iraq president ratifies record $152 bn budget, IMF says 'too rosy' Pep Guardiola confirms De Bruyne out for 3-4 months with hamstring injury Mohmmed Habib: 'Bade Miyaan' of Kolkata Maidan's 'That 70s show' Ronaldo to Neymar: Saudi Arabia is changing football one player at a time UEFA Super Cup final 2023: Man City vs Sevilla live match time, streaming Confirmed! Neymar to Al Hilal: Brazillian star to earn 129.4 million pounds

It will be India's fourth participation in the King's Cup in Thailand, with the most recent one coming in 2019, where the Blue Tigers went down to Curaao in the semi-final before beating hosts Thailand 1-0 for the bronze medal.

India also won a bronze in their first appearance in the tournament in 1977, defeating the likes of South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia.

In 1981, India were eliminated in the group stage.

King's Cup Fixtures:



Iraq vs India (4pm IST); Thailand vs Lebanon (7pm IST) on September 7.

Third-place play-off (4pm IST); Final (7pm IST) on September 10.