Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Confirmed! Neymar to Al Hilal: Brazillian star to earn 129.4 million pounds

PSG bought Neymar by paying Barcelona 222 million euros (approx Rs 1770 crore) in 2017.

Neymar Jr to leave PSG soon. Photo: Neymar X handle

Neymar leaves Paris Saint-Germain. Photo: Neymar X handle

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 11:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Neymar to Al Hilal: Brazilian star's medical to be completed today - Report

Neymar to leave PSG! Could choose between Al Hilal and Barcelona: Reports

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: French star set to be highest-paid footballer

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Neymar fined $3.33 million for constructing a lake in his mansion

Attendance and ticket records keep growing at 2023 Women's World Cup

Premier League: Varane's late goal help Man United beat dominant Wolves 1-0

Durand Cup: Indian Air Force hold defending champs Bengaluru FC to 1-1 draw

AIFF studying feasibility of allowing PIO footballers in national teams

Premier League: Fulham's Caicedo completes medical, ready to join Chelsea

Topics : Neymar neymar pay Neymar transfer Saudi Arabia Paris Saint Germain

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon