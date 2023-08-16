FIFA Women's World Cup: England thrash Australia 3-1 to play Spain in final

England moved on to its first Women's World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory Wednesday over co-host Australia, ending the Matildas captivating run through the tournament.

Australia superstar Sam Kerr started her first match of the tournament and scored for the Matildas but it wasn't enough to hold off European champion England.

