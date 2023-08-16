FIFA Women's World Cup: England thrash Australia 3-1 to play Spain in final

England moved on to its first Women's World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory Wednesday over co-host Australia, ending the Matildas captivating run through the tournament.
Australia superstar Sam Kerr started her first match of the tournament and scored for the Matildas but it wasn't enough to hold off European champion England.
IT'S ALL OVER!
The #Lionesses are through to their very FIRST #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/iIaLciViDu
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)