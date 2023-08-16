Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.09%)
65461.83 + 59.91
Nifty (-0.08%)
19419.55 -15.00
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
37805.70 + 35.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.02%)
5336.25 + 1.20
Nifty Bank (-0.44%)
43898.15 -192.80
Heatmap

Pep Guardiola confirms De Bruyne out for 3-4 months with hamstring injury

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined for three or four months because of a recurrence of his hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola and Kevin de Bruyne

Pep Guardiola and Kevin de Bruyne

AP Manchester (England)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined for three or four months because of a recurrence of his hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday.
Guardiola said it was a serious injury and a decision would have to be made about whether De Bruyne requires surgery.
De Bruyne came off with the injury midway through the first half of City's opening Premier League game, a 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.
It is the same problem that forced De Bruyne to be substituted during the Champions League final win against Inter Milan in June.
Guardiola was speaking a day before City plays Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup a match between the winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League.

Also Read

Pep Guardiola wins the treble again: Is he the greatest football manager?

Premier League 2023-24: Haaland's brace help Man City thrash Burnley 3-0

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

EPL: Treble by his side, Man City's Guardiola eyes 4 league titles in a row

Premier League 2023-24: Man City to begin their ascent up the mountain

Mohmmed Habib: 'Bade Miyaan' of Kolkata Maidan's 'That 70s show'

Ronaldo to Neymar: Saudi Arabia is changing football one player at a time

UEFA Super Cup final 2023: Man City vs Sevilla live match time, streaming

Confirmed! Neymar to Al Hilal: Brazillian star to earn 129.4 million pounds

Attendance and ticket records keep growing at 2023 Women's World Cup

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : English Premier League Manchester City football

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceTop Headlines TodayStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayNEET SS 2023 RegistrationGautam AdaniiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil NaduIndia's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvreYamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenGovt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon