AIFF overturns NEUFC player Asheer Akhtar's red card, downgrades to yellow

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee on Wednesday upheld a wrongful dismissal claim by NorthEast United FC on behalf of defender Asheer Akhtar.

In accordance with the decision, the committee has rescinded the red card shown to Akhtar, and downgraded it to a caution (yellow card) "for reckless play nature as suggested concerning the technical report".

Akhtar was sent off in NorthEast United FC's Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

The committee, in its decision, stated, "After reviewing the documents submitted by the player and on basis of the technical report given by the chief refereeing officer (Trevor Kettle), the wrongful dismissal review panel has unanimously agreed that the player was incorrectly sent off for serious foul play.

 

The committee expressed its view that "the player was wrongfully dismissed", and that it "upholds the claim filed by the club on behalf of the player".


First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

