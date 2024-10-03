Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Manchester United players are 'mad' about Tottenham loss, says Ten Hag

Manchester United players are 'mad' about Tottenham loss, says Ten Hag

A 3-0 defeat on Sunday at Old Trafford saw some United fans leave early and others boo at the final whistle, with the result leading to scrutiny over Ten Hag's position.

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

AP Porto (Portugal)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his players are mad about their humbling loss to Tottenham in the Premier League.

A 3-0 defeat on Sunday at Old Trafford saw some United fans leave early and others boo at the final whistle, with the result leading to scrutiny over Ten Hag's position.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

United is 13th in the standings and has lost three times in eight games in all competitions this season.

It plays Porto in the Europa League on Thursday and the Dutchman wants to harness his players' anger to turn their form round.

 

As always when we are not winning, we are very disappointed and we are also mad, mad with ourselves and especially when you lose a game like Sunday, Ten Hag said Wednesday. "We are mad and from the madness we have to get motivation and go onto the next game.

Mason Mount is not available for the game because of a head injury and a further knock, Ten Hag said.

He added that he hoped Luke Shaw would return after the upcoming international break.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Liverpool FC (Pic-Twitter)

Check top 5 key takeaways after Matchday 6 in Premier League 2024-25 here

Premier League 2024-25 points table

Premier League 2024-25 points table: Man City drop to 2nd, United to 12th

Manchester United vs Tottenham

Premier League: Manchester United vs Tottenham live match time, streaming

Manchester United vs FC Twente

UEFA Europa League 2024 Highlights: Man Utd held at home by FC Twente

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag worried about risk of injuries in congested schedule ahead

Topics : Manchester United football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon