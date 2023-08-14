AIFF studying feasibility of allowing PIO footballers in national teams

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday formed a task force to conduct a feasibility study of allowing Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) to play in the country's national teams.

Under the existing law of the land, PIOs and OCIs are not allowed to represent the country in international sporting events unless they adopt Indian citizenship.

The task force, constituted by AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, will evaluate the PIO and OCI footballers playing at a higher level and the status of youth players.

The task force, which will submit its report by January 31 next year, will be chaired by Punjab Football Association president Samir Thapar. Chaubey will name the other members of the task force after consultations with the chairman and the Executive Committee of the AIFF.

"The Task Force's primary objective will be to collect data on footballers who are either Overseas Citizens of India or Persons of Indian Origin. It is a matter of great pride for us that many such footballers are playing in different countries with distinction and have made a name for themselves in the tough world of professional football," Chaubey said in a release.

On whether the data could be used to approach some of these footballers to play for the national teams at different levels, Chaubey said, We are aware that as per the existing law of the land, OCIs and PIOs are not allowed to represent India in international sporting events unless they adopt Indian citizenship.

However, if we want to open up a dialogue and look into various ways of allowing such players to represent the Indian Football Teams, then we need concrete and comprehensive data to back up our arguments, which is why we have constituted this Task Force, said Chaubey.

We will first form a comprehensive database on the OCI and PIO footballers around the world, and then look for the best possible ways to use such players to take Indian football forward.