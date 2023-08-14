Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Man United vs Wolves in EPL, Atletico Madrid starts its campaign in La Liga

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday

Manchester United kit sponsorship deal with Adidas. Photo: Man Utd Twitter

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton. Photo: Man Utd Twitter

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

The first round of games in the Premier League concludes with Manchester United hosting Wolverhampton. United is set to give competitive debuts to two of its offseason signings midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana as the team looks to make a strong start to Erik ten Hag's second year in charge. Wolves will be under a new manager in Gary O'Neil, who has only been in charge a few weeks.
SPAIN

After a strong finish last season, Atletico Madrid begins its Spanish league campaign by hosting promoted Granada. Diego Simeone's Atletico kept the core of its squad in attack and midfield, and boosted its defense with Cesar Azpilicueta and Caglar Soyuncu. The attack will again be led by Antoine Griezmann as doubts still surround the permanence of Joo Flix. Granada is back in the first division after a single season in the second tier. Alaves, also back to the top flight in its first attempt following relegation, visits Cadiz, which struggled to avoid demotion in 2022-23.
GERMANY

Cologne takes on second-division Osnabrueck in the pick of four games in the first round of the German Cup. The other Bundesliga teams in action are Hoffenheim at Luebeck and newly promoted Darmstadt against fourth-tier Homburg.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

La Liga: Atletico Madrid tops Valladolid, continues pursuit of Real Madrid

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

La Liga: Jude Bellingham scores on debut, Real Madrid win 2-0 vs Bilbao

Premier League 2023-24: Haaland's brace help Man City thrash Burnley 3-0

La Liga: Real Madrid in toruble, defender Militao to undergo knee surgery

Real Madrid sign goalkeeper Kepa on loan from Chelsea after Courtois injury

Neymar to Al Hilal: Brazilian star's medical to be completed today - Report

Leave or fight for place: Man United's Ten Hag's big comment on Maguire

Premier League: Chelsea draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Pochettino's debut

Need time to adapt at Bayern Munich: Harry Kane after a loss on his debut

Topics : English Premier League Manchester United La Liga football

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikelyIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon