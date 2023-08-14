Real Madrid sign goalkeeper Kepa on loan from Chelsea after Courtois injury

Real Madrid has signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea to help make up for the absence of the injured Thibaut Courtois, the Spanish club said Monday.

Kepa's signing comes four days after Courtois tore a ligament in his left knee during training. The injury will sideline the Belgian international for most of the season.

Kepa arrives on a contract until the end of the season and will join a squad that already included Ukrainian Andriy Lunin, a reserve to Courtois who on Saturday started in the 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the team's Spanish league opener.

pic.twitter.com/3Jiekei3Re Official, confirmed. Kepa joins Real Madrid on loan deal from Chelsea — no buy option clause. #RealMadrid

Also Read Madrid tops Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou with Benzema hat trick Premier League: Chelsea draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Pochettino's debut La Liga: Atletico Madrid tops Valladolid, continues pursuit of Real Madrid La Liga: Real Madrid in toruble, defender Militao to undergo knee surgery Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast Neymar to Al Hilal: Brazilian star's medical to be completed today - Report Leave or fight for place: Man United's Ten Hag's big comment on Maguire Premier League: Chelsea draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Pochettino's debut Need time to adapt at Bayern Munich: Harry Kane after a loss on his debut EPL 2023-24: Tottenham begins life without Kane with 2-2 draw at Brentford

Kepa became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he was signed by Chelsea in 2018 for 80 million euros (then USD93 million). He arrived then to replace Courtois, who was leaving for Madrid.

The 31-year-old Courtois has been a pillar of Madrid's success since he left Chelsea. He helped win the UEFA Champions League in 2022, the Spanish league in 2020 and 2022, and last season's Copa del Rey.

Madrid on Saturday also lost defender der Milito because of a serious knee injury sustained in the opener in Bilbao.