Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Real Madrid sign goalkeeper Kepa on loan from Chelsea after Courtois injury

Real Madrid has signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea to help make up for the absence of the injured Thibaut Courtois, the Spanish club said Monday

Kepa becomes Real Madrid goalkeeper after being loaned out by Chelsea. Photo: Twitter

Kepa becomes Real Madrid goalkeeper after being loaned out by Chelsea. Photo: Twitter

AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Real Madrid has signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea to help make up for the absence of the injured Thibaut Courtois, the Spanish club said Monday.
Kepa's signing comes four days after Courtois tore a ligament in his left knee during training. The injury will sideline the Belgian international for most of the season.
Kepa arrives on a contract until the end of the season and will join a squad that already included Ukrainian Andriy Lunin, a reserve to Courtois who on Saturday started in the 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the team's Spanish league opener.

Also Read

Madrid tops Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou with Benzema hat trick

Premier League: Chelsea draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Pochettino's debut

La Liga: Atletico Madrid tops Valladolid, continues pursuit of Real Madrid

La Liga: Real Madrid in toruble, defender Militao to undergo knee surgery

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Neymar to Al Hilal: Brazilian star's medical to be completed today - Report

Leave or fight for place: Man United's Ten Hag's big comment on Maguire

Premier League: Chelsea draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Pochettino's debut

Need time to adapt at Bayern Munich: Harry Kane after a loss on his debut

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham begins life without Kane with 2-2 draw at Brentford

Kepa became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he was signed by Chelsea in 2018 for 80 million euros (then USD93 million). He arrived then to replace Courtois, who was leaving for Madrid.
The 31-year-old Courtois has been a pillar of Madrid's success since he left Chelsea. He helped win the UEFA Champions League in 2022, the Spanish league in 2020 and 2022, and last season's Copa del Rey.
Madrid on Saturday also lost defender der Milito because of a serious knee injury sustained in the opener in Bilbao.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Madrid La Liga Chelsea football

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikelyIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon