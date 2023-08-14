Confirmation

Leave or fight for place: Man United's Ten Hag's big comment on Maguire

Last month, Maguire was stripped of Manchester United's captaincy after he made only eight Premier League starts last season.

Erik Ten Hag, Harry Maguire

Erik Ten Hag makes big comment on Harry Maguire's future at Manchester United. Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Amid reports of Harry Maguire's move to West Ham, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has made a big comment on the English defender's future at the Old Trafford. 

"When he is not confident enough to go in and fight, then he has to go. He has to make a decision," Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

Last month, Maguire was relinquished from United's captaincy after he made only eight Premier League starts last season.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

The Red Devils have preferred Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinex and Victor Lindelof in central defence.

"He has to fight for his place, and he has the abilities to be a top-class centre back .He is the best for England and I assume he will be best for us, but he has to prove it," Manchester United's head coach added.

Earlier, various media organisations reported that English club West Ham agreed on a deal of 30 million pounds (38.01 million dollars) for the English defender. 
 

(With Reuters inputs)
First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

