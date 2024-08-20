Bayern loses defender Josip Stanisic for several weeks to knee injury

Bayern Munich and Croatia defender Josip Stanisic will miss the start of the Bundesliga season because of a knee injury, the club said Tuesday.

Stanisic tore a ligament in his right knee during a practice session Monday and will be "sidelined for several weeks, Bayern said.

Bayern starts its Bundesliga campaign on Sunday at Wolfsburg and is seeking to reclaim the title from Bayer Leverkusen, where Staniic spent last season on loan.

Stanisic is likely to miss two Croatia games in the UEFA Nations League, at Portugal on Sept. 5 and home to Poland three days later.