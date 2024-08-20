Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Bayern loses defender Josip Stanisic for several weeks to knee injury

Bayern loses defender Josip Stanisic for several weeks to knee injury

Stanisic tore a ligament in his right knee during a practice session Monday and will be "sidelined for several weeks, Bayern said.

Bayern Munich stadium

AP Munich (Germany)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bayern Munich and Croatia defender Josip Stanisic will miss the start of the Bundesliga season because of a knee injury, the club said Tuesday.
Stanisic tore a ligament in his right knee during a practice session Monday and will be "sidelined for several weeks, Bayern said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Bayern starts its Bundesliga campaign on Sunday at Wolfsburg and is seeking to reclaim the title from Bayer Leverkusen, where Staniic spent last season on loan.
Stanisic is likely to miss two Croatia games in the UEFA Nations League, at Portugal on Sept. 5 and home to Poland three days later.
Bayern also plays the first two rounds of the expanded Champions League opening league phase scheduled from Sept. 17-19 and Oct. 1-2. The draw for each team's eight games will be made next week in Monaco.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Messi

No Messi in Argentina's squad for WC qualifiers against Chile and Colombia

Football, soccer

Vardy scores on Premier League return as Leicester hold Tottenham at home

Serie A, football club fans, Genoa

Serie A: Debutants grab goals for Juventus and Atalanta in winning starts

Football generic image

Premier League: Leicester sign Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp for $26M

Thierry Henry, Lukaku

Ex-French footballer Henry quits coaching job after winning Olympic silver

Topics : football Bayern Munich

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon