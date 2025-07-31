Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bayern Munich optimistic Musiala returns before end 2025 after leg fracture

Bayern Munich optimistic Musiala returns before end 2025 after leg fracture

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder was stretchered off in pain after colliding with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

AP Munich
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Jamal Musiala is still using crutches after breaking his leg at the Club World Cup but Bayern Munich hopes he'll be back by the end of the year.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder was stretchered off in pain after colliding with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as his team lost 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals this month.

Jamal still has crutches but the process is very, very positive, Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said Thursday at an event to present new signing Luis Daz.

Eberl added that the club expects Musiala could return around the same time as wing back Alphonso Davies. The Canadian player has been out since sustaining a severe knee ligament injury with his national team in March, but Eberl said he had his first exercises on the field Thursday.

 

So far there have been no complications with both of them. We need to knock on wood that it stays that way and then we obviously hope that they will be available at the end of the year, Eberl said.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

