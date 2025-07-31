Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Premier League: What motivated Walker to choose newly promoted Burnley?

Premier League: What motivated Walker to choose newly promoted Burnley?

Walker revealed that joining Burnley felt like a natural progression in his career, citing the club's family-oriented atmosphere and ambitious vision.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

As the 2025–26 Premier League season approaches, veteran defender Kyle Walker has opened up about his move to Burnley FC, the influence of manager Scott Parker, and his commitment to mentoring younger teammates. In an exclusive chat with JioHotstar, the former Manchester City right-back discussed his motivations, gratitude to fans, and hopes for the season ahead.
 
Kyle Walker explains Burnley move 
Walker revealed that joining Burnley felt like a natural progression in his career, citing the club’s family-oriented atmosphere and ambitious vision.
 
“At this point in my career, I felt I needed something different, a real family club,” said Walker. “My son trains at the Burnley ground, and you can feel the energy and direction this club is heading in. I wanted to be part of that.”
 
 
He added that Burnley's recent progress made them an appealing destination:

“Seeing what Burnley has achieved in the last few seasons has been fantastic. I already know some of the lads, and I’m excited to get started.” 
 
Scott Parker's Influence
 
Walker spoke highly of manager Scott Parker, describing him as a significant factor in his decision to sign.
 
“He’s been a massive influence. His style of play is something I’ve always admired. But more than that, he’s someone I trust. I’ve shared a dressing room with him at Spurs and for England, so when he called, I listened.”
 
Leadership and Mentorship
 
With over 400 Premier League appearances under his belt, Walker embraces his role as a mentor.
 
“I try to be a leader on the pitch, and I hope the younger players can look up to me and learn from my experience,” he shared.
“It’s important to give back, not just about football, but about life and how to carry yourself.”
 
Despite his age, Walker insists his hunger remains strong:
 
“Do I feel old? No. I still feel sharp, and I want to contribute however I can.”
 
Eager for the Season Ahead 
Walker stressed the importance of pre-season bonding and shared his excitement about becoming part of the squad.
 
“Pre-season is when you build real connections. I didn’t come here thinking I’m above anyone, I’m just another teammate, ready for my initiation song!” he laughed.
 
Message to the Burnley Fans 
“Turf Moor can be a fortress when the fans get behind us. I’ve played here before, and it’s never easy. We need that home energy to help us stay in the best league in the world.”

Topics : Football News

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

