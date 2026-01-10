Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Nigeria face Algeria amid unpaid bonus claims and Osimhen dispute at AFCON

Nigeria face Algeria amid unpaid bonus claims and Osimhen dispute at AFCON

Nigeria coach Ric Chelle would not comment on the reports on Friday, when he said such questions need to be directed to the Nigeria Football Federation

Nigeria football team

Nigeria football team

AP Rabat
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nigeria's preparations for its Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Algeria have been dogged by speculation about internal strife involving star striker Victor Osimhen and reports that the players were not being paid their bonuses.

Nigeria coach Ric Chelle would not comment on the reports on Friday, when he said such questions need to be directed to the Nigeria Football Federation.

This is my job, to stay focused to try to stay focused to stay focused about only the pitch (field), and definitely my job is on the pitch, not around, Chelle said in Marrakech a day before Nigeria plays Algeria in the city.

 

The NFF still advertises a vacancy for the position of head coach of the men's team, a year and a day after it appointed Chelle to the position.

Nigerian media outlets reported that the players had threatened not to train or travel to Marrakech for the match unless they were paid agreed bonuses for winning their first four Africa Cup games.

Also Read

Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt, Dortmund settle for draw in pulsating Bundesliga New Year clash

Wrexham FC

Wrexham stun Nottingham Forest on penalties to reach FA Cup fourth round

Women' cricket world cup

Sports@2025: Of crowns, cracks and goodbyes that shaped the sporting yearpremium

Chelsea Win First Edition of the New FIFA Club World Cup

Top 10 unforgettable footballing moments that took place in 2025

Lionel Messi, Messi

Chaos erupts at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium as fans struggle to see Messi

The team arrived in Marrakech on Thursday and had its first training session there the same day. Chelle said they would train again later Friday.

Chelle declined to comment about reports that Osimhen was on the verge of walking out of the team after an on-field argument with teammate Ademola Lookman during the Super Eagles' 4-0 win over Mozambique in the last 16 on Monday.

I prefer to speak about the (upcoming) game. Victor is there and that's all, Chelle said.

Yes, everyone's speaking about Osimhen and Lookman, it's normal, they're the last two best African players, but we're here to serve them to score, we're working for them. We're a team, and that's what teamwork is all about.

Osimhen scored two goals in that match with Lookman involved in both, but apparently he was furious when Lookman tried scoring instead of setting him up for another.

Lookman played down the argument when asked about it post-game, when he said it was just football and called Osimhen his brother.

Lookman also subsequently posted photos on social media of him celebrating with Osimhen with the caption together always.

Nigeria, which lost the final to Ivory Coast in the last edition, is bidding to win the title for the fourth time. It would help make up for the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Both of Algeria's two titles included wins over Nigeria on the way twice in 1990 and again in the semifinals in 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Super League 2026

Salary cuts for ISL players amid financial crisis in Indian football

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's big reveal: What he wants to do after his retirement

BUR vs MUN Live streaming

Burnley vs Manchester United Premier League live match time and streaming

Mansukh Mandaviya

ISL to start Feb 14 with all clubs participating, says Sports Minister

The ISL's commercial framework rests on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), signed in 2010.

Rs 25 crore AIFF-backed pool revives ISL after commercial partner void

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance