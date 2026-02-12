Infantino, Ceferin hail agreement to finally end European Super League

The controversial European Super League (ESL) project, which aimed to break away from traditional football structures, has officially collapsed. UEFA, in a surprise announcement just before its annual congress, revealed that an agreement had been reached between UEFA, Real Madrid, and the European Football Clubs (EFC) group. This marks the formal end of the divisive Super League project, which had generated heated debate and backlash since its inception.

The End of the Super League Dream

The ESL, initially launched in 2021, proposed a breakaway league featuring 20 of Europe’s top clubs. The project was spearheaded by Real Madrid, along with several other elite clubs, including Barcelona and Juventus. The plan was met with massive opposition from fans, governments, and football bodies, culminating in the withdrawal of several clubs from the project within days.

After more than three years of legal battles and protests, UEFA announced that a "principles agreement" had been reached, ensuring the end of the Super League concept. UEFA stated that the agreement respects the "principle of sporting merit" and focuses on long-term club sustainability and fan experience through technology.

A Surprising U-Turn from Real Madrid

Real Madrid had remained the last major architect of the Super League project. However, the agreement signifies a shift in direction for the Spanish giants. The club had previously announced plans to seek “substantial damages” from UEFA over the rejection of the breakaway league, and their legal battle seemed poised to continue. However, the agreement reached with UEFA suggests that these disputes will now be resolved.

Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Pérez, a key figure behind the Super League, now finds himself aligned with UEFA and the EFC, a group he had previously distanced himself from. The decision for Real Madrid to rejoin the EFC marks a dramatic U-turn, following the withdrawal of Barcelona from the project earlier.

Reactions from Key Figures

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed the agreement as a victory for football, saying, “Football wins when we unite.” UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin echoed this sentiment, expressing his happiness that clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona had “joined the family again.” Ceferin, who had been at odds with Pérez during the Super League saga, emphasized that the only true winner of the situation was the sport itself.

Al-Khelaifi, the EFC chairman, played a crucial role in steering the dialogue toward a shared direction, according to Ceferin. Infantino, known for his previous silence on the matter, also congratulated the key players involved in the agreement, expressing his relief that the dispute had finally been resolved.

The Legacy of the Super League

While the idea of a European Super League was eventually rescinded, the impact of the project will be felt for years to come. The proposal challenged the very foundations of European football and sparked a broader conversation about the commercialization of the sport and the need to preserve its traditions. However, with the conclusion of the legal disputes and the end of the breakaway league, many believe football is now on a path to healing.

In the end, the collapse of the Super League marks a pivotal moment in European football, reaffirming the importance of unity, fairness, and respect for the traditional structures that have made the sport beloved around the world.