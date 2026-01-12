Man United FA Cup exit sparks debate over interim coach choice ahead

Managerless Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 defeat to Brighton. At the end of a week that saw the storied Premier League team and 13-time FA Cup winner fire head coach Ruben Amorim, the loss at Old Trafford has likely consigned United to another trophyless season and was greeted with loud jeers from the home crowd.

Interim coach Darren Fletcher admitted the 20-time English champion was not in a good moment, but said it was too soon to write the season off with Champions League qualification still achievable.

It's probably not what fans want to hear about Manchester United because they've been winning cups and challenging for the Premier League, he said. Don't waste the season. That would be the challenge that I would set. That's the challenge that probably the players feel like they need to achieve this year.

Former United striker Danny Welbeck scored what proved to be the decisive goal in the 64th minute, and Benjamin Sesko's late header was only a consolation for the hosts in the third-round match.

United has exited both domestic knockout competitions at the earliest possible stage this season, following the humbling loss to fourth-tier Grimsby in the English League Cup. The latest defeat means United will play the bare minimum of 40 competitive games for a top division team this season.

Its only chance of silverware this term is the Premier League, which would require a remarkable turnaround with United currently seventh in the standings and 17 points behind leader Arsenal with 17 games left.

A trophyless campaign would be back-to-back seasons in which United has ended up empty-handed.

The club's hierarchy hope an interim coach will be able to salvage the season by securing Champions League qualification. United has spoken to former players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick about taking on the role until the summer. Fletcher, who has taken charge of the two games since Amorim's departure, is also a contender, as well as former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The loss to Brighton underlined the challenge facing the interim coach.

Any time you come in at Manchester United, it's a massive job, Fletcher said. It's not about a manager, it's not about directors. It's about everyone and the players have to group together, take responsibility, find a way of improving quickly and taking on the challenge for the rest of the season.

Brajan Gruda fired Brighton ahead in the 12th, with Welbeck doubling the advantage after the break. Sesko scored his third goal in two games in the 85th, but substitute Shea Lacey was sent off four minutes later and United could not force an equalizer to take the game to extra time.

I gave it my best and ultimately I'm disappointed to not be able to win a game or to get a result today, said Fletcher, who drew his other game in charge 2-2 with relegation-fighting Burnley.

Arsenal advances Arsenal advanced earlier Sunday with Gabriel Martinelli scoring a hat trick in a 4-1 win at Portsmouth.

Martinelli's treble helped the Premier League leader come back from going a goal down to the second-tier Championship team inside three minutes.

Colby Bishop stunned Arsenal with the opening goal at Fratton Park, but the lead only lasted five minutes after Andre Dozzell scored an own-goal.

Martinelli put the visitors ahead with a flicked header in the 25th. He slid in for his second six minutes after the break and headed in his hat-trick goal in the 72nd. It was the first time the Brazilian had scored a hat trick for Arsenal.

Victory could have been even more emphatic if Noni Madueke had converted from the penalty spot in the first half.

Record 14-time FA Cup winner Arsenal last lifted the trophy in Arteta's first season in charge in 2020. It was the last major honor the London club won, but victory against Portsmouth maintains its four-pronged trophy pursuit along with the Premier League title, the Champions League and the English League Cup.

Leeds rallies Top-flight Leeds was also behind to Championship opposition, but recovered from 1-0 down to beat Derby 3-1 at Pride Park.

Third-tier Mansfield pulled off an upset to beat Championship side Sheffield United 4-3 and Norwich routed Walsall 5-1, with Jovon Makama scoring a hat trick. Norwich head coach Philippe Clement later said that U.S. international Josh Sargent refused to play in the game.

Relegation-fighting West Ham needed extra time to beat QPR 2-1. Valentin Taty' Castellanos' goal saw Nuno Espirito Santo's team end a 10-match winless run.

West Bromwich Albion beat Swansea 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time. Hull won 4-3 against Blackburn on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Norwich fan dies Norwich said a home fan died at the conclusion of its win over Walsall at Carrow Road. A medical emergency occurred after the game and the Championship club announced the death of the fan later in the day.

The club would like to sincerely thank medical staff, stewards and nearby supporters for their efforts to assist during the emergency and will ensure those involved receive the appropriate care, a Norwich statement read.

Everyone at Norwich City would like to send their heartfelt condolences to the supporter's family and friends.