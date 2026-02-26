Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Captain devastated as Juventus comeback bid collapses against Galatasaray

Trailing 5-2 after the first leg, Juventus went 3-0 up in the return match - despite playing almost the entire second half with 10 men following Lloyd Kelly's sending-off

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli felt like crying after seeing his team's remarkable Champions League fightback fall just short against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Trailing 5-2 after the first leg, Juventus went 3-0 up in the return match - despite playing almost the entire second half with 10 men following Lloyd Kelly's sending-off - to take the game to extra time.

Galatasaray scored twice in extra time to lose 3-2 on the night but win 7-5 on aggregate.

Juventus fans applauded their team after the match despite getting eliminated.

"It almost makes me want to cry for how much we believed," Locatelli said. "I think we gave our heart - and more."  "These are the kinds of matches," he added, "that stay with you."  Juventus defender Federico Gatti, who scored the team's second goal, felt the qualification was thrown away last week.

 

"It's frustrating because we reached extra time a bit drained," he said. "We had really put the game back on track, but I'll say it again - we let it slip in the first leg. A tie like this simply can't end that way.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

