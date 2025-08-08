Friday, August 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Which player has scored the most career hat-tricks in football so far?

Which player has scored the most career hat-tricks in football so far?

Ronaldo completed his hat-trick for Al Nassr vs Rio Ave in the 68th minute on August 7, confidently converting from the spot before being substituted to a warm reception.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a masterclass in front of goal as he fired a hat-trick to lead Al-Nassr to a commanding 4-0 victory over Portuguese outfit Rio Ave in a pre-season friendly. The veteran forward, now 40, looked sharp and in top form, while new signing João Félix also impressed, linking up brilliantly with Ronaldo to set up one of the goals.
 
Ronaldo scores pre-season hattrick 
It was defender Mohamed Simakan who opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 15th minute. However, the spotlight soon shifted to Ronaldo, who stole the show with a sensational hat-trick. His first goal came following a slick one-two with Félix, his fellow Portugal international and the Saudi club’s latest high-profile addition.
 

Also Read

Siraj Ronaldo celebration

How Cristiano Ronaldo fueled Mohd Siraj's fire ahead of Oval Test win?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's Joao Felix signs for Al Nassrin Saudi, reunites with Ronaldo

Lamine Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo

Adil Rami blasts Lamine Yamal over Ronaldo handshake, parties, and bling

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi surpasses Ronaldo in non-penalty goals with historic milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Why Cristiano Ronaldo would want Messi to join Saudi League in the summer?

Ronaldo's second strike followed some chaos in the Rio Ave box after Sadio Mané saw his penalty saved by Cezary Miszta. The ball fell kindly for Al-Nassr, and Ronaldo rose high to head in Wesley's pinpoint cross.
 
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute, confidently converting from the spot before being substituted to a warm reception. His performance not only thrilled the crowd but also sent a clear message that he’s still a force to be reckoned with, even in the twilight of his career. 
 
Who has scored the most career hattricks in football? 
Most career hattricks in football
Rank Player Hat-tricks Country
1 Pele 92 Brazil
2 Cristiano Ronaldo 66 Portugal
3 Lionel Messi 59 Argentina
4 Robert Lewandowski 33 Poland
5 Luis Suarez 30 Uruguay
6 Harry Kane 24 England
7 Erling Haaland 24 Norway
8 Neymar 21 Brazil
9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 20 Swedan
10 Kylian Mbappe 20 France
 
What’s next for Ronaldo? 
Al-Nassr will play their final pre-season friendly against Spanish side Almeria on August 10. They will then shift focus to competitive action, beginning their 2025/26 campaign with a Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash against domestic rivals Al-Ittihad on August 19.

More From This Section

UCL 2025/26 season

Full list of teams participating in UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season

Kalyan Chaubey

People will come and go, they can't control a sport: AIFF chief Chaubey

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

AIFF plans Super Cup for September, ISL participation still uncertain

Premier League

Full list of teams participating in the Premier League 2025/26 season

Ballon d'Or 2025

Ballon d'Or 2025 player shortlist revealed; Check full list of nominees

Topics : Football News Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal national football team lionel messi Pele

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon