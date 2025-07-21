Monday, July 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lionel Messi surpasses Ronaldo in non-penalty goals with historic milestone

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the fact that Messi reached this milestone in 167 fewer appearances than the Portuguese forward.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Lionel Messi has once again etched his name in football history by surpassing longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo in total non-penalty goals scored in official matches. During Inter Miami's clash with New York Red Bulls, the Argentine superstar netted a brilliant brace, bringing his tally of non-penalty goals to 764, one more than Ronaldo’s 763.
 
What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the fact that Messi reached this milestone in 167 fewer appearances than the Portuguese forward. The comparison not only highlights Messi’s clinical efficiency in front of goal but also his sustained brilliance over nearly two decades at the top level. 
 
 

Blistering MLS form since Club World Cup return
 
Since returning from the FIFA Club World Cup, Messi has been in sensational form in Major League Soccer. The 2022 World Cup champion has scored back-to-back braces in five consecutive MLS matches, an unprecedented streak in league history. His goal-scoring spree includes dominant performances against teams like CF Montréal, Columbus Crew, and Nashville SC. No other player in MLS history has scored two or more goals in five straight games, further underlining Messi’s enduring class and consistency. 
Players with non-penalty goals
Players Non-penalty goals
Lionel Messi 764
Cristiano Ronaldo 763
Robert Lewandowski 622
Luis Suarez 537
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 488
Karim Benzema 456
Edin Dzeko 426
Edinson Cavani 403
Sergio Aguero 378
Samuel Eto'o 378
 
Messi maintains his legacy in the United States
 
Even in the later stages of his career, Messi continues to deliver at an elite level, silencing any doubts about his longevity. His presence has been instrumental in Inter Miami’s resurgence, especially after a tough 3–0 loss to FC Cincinnati. Messi’s leadership and goal-scoring prowess have reinvigorated the team, keeping them competitive in the playoff race. 
 
With this latest milestone, Messi strengthens his claim as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Not only has he outshone his closest rival in a key statistical category, but he has done so with flair, humility, and efficiency that define his legendary career. As his MLS journey continues, fans and critics alike are witnessing a masterclass in late-career dominance.
 
Messi vs Ronaldo: The debate still goes on!
 
Many fans still debate over Messi playing in the MLS where the competition is not quite difficult as compared to that of in Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League as was seen in the FIFA Club World Cup when Al Hilal gave Real Madrid a run for their money and grabbed a crucial draw in the tournament as well against the Spanish heavyweights.

Football News lionel messi Cristiano Ronaldo

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

