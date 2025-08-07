Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Full list of teams participating in the Premier League 2025/26 season

Full list of teams participating in the Premier League 2025/26 season

Check all the 20 teams taking part in the Premier League next season and their brand values ahead of the gameweeks in the top flight.

Premier League

Premier League

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the new English Premier League season kicking off this month, 20 teams are set to battle it out for another 38 gameweeks for supremacy. 
 
Defending champions Liverpool are coming in with a rejuvenated squad bolstered with new signings and will be looking to maintain the levels they had in the previous season.
 
With three new teams coming in the form of Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland, the relegation battle is another fight to look out for.
 
Here are the list of the 20 teams taking part in the Premier League this year: 
* Bournemouth
* Arsenal
 

Also Read

Ballon d'Or 2025

Ballon d'Or 2025 player shortlist revealed; Check full list of nominees

Curtis Jones

Klopp vs Slot: Liverpool's Curtis Jones reveals how their styles differ

Top 20 most expensive football transfers

Neymar to Ekitike: Top 20 most expensive football transfers of all time

Representative image

Chennaiyin FC suspends operations due to uncertainty surrounding ISL

Lionel Messi

Kerala visit off for Messi-led Argentina over scheduling conflict

* Aston Villa
* Brentford
* Brighton
* Burnley
* Chelsea
* Crystal Palace
* Everton
* Fulham
* Leeds United
* Liverpool
* Man City
* Man United
* Newcastle
* Nottm Forest
* Sunderland
* Tottenham
* West Ham
* Wolves
 
Liverpool: The defending champions reached a record 20th title winning campaign last year under the first season of Arne Slot who has carried forward Jurgen Klopp's reign at Anfield. winning the title by a 10-point gap showed their dominance in the top flight.
 
Brand value: ₹47,371.5 crores
 
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's men came second yet again as they failed to maintain the consistency in the latter part of the season, ending another season without a trophy despite positive displays throughout the season. They have some signings in the form of strike Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke. However, they would have to take the next step in terms of lifting their first title since 2004.
 
Brand Value: ₹29,826.5 crores
 
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola and co. had a rare blip last season as they failed to fight for the title with key players like Rodri absent in the season as well. However, the Cityzens have been rejuvenated with signings yet again and will surely be up their to battle for the title again.
 
Brand Value: ₹43,990 crores
 
Chelsea: The Club World Cup champions ended their last season in full force and grabbed one of the highly contested UCL spots on the final day by beating Nottingham Forest. Enzo Maresca and his side will be looking to go in with that vigour again and take the season head on.
 
Brand Value: ₹26,975 crores
 
Newcastle United: Eddie Howe's side produced some great results last season as well with Alexander Isak starring for them. Grabbing the final UCL spot made them end their season on a high and are looking for more players to bolster their squad for next season as well.
 
Brand Value: ₹9,130 crores
 
Aston Villa: Unai Emery's side had also showed some great performances not just in the Premier League but also in the Champions League where they almost defeated champions PSG at their home.
 
Brand Value: ₹7,470 crores
 
Nottingham Forest: Forest had a sad ending in what could've been a good season last year. Almost grabbing the Champions League spot on the last day, they eventually had to be content with Conference League.
 
Brand Value: ₹3,566 crores
 
Brighton Hove and Albion: Brighton have been a consistent side over the years and have finished in the top half fof the table in multiple seasons. Their next aim would be to qualify for European competitions in the coming years.
 
Brand Value: ₹7,138 crores
 
Bournemouth: The Cherries have finished yet another into the top half of the table and have were a difficult side to beat last year, especially at home. They were also able to do the double over Manchester United, a feat not seen by a mid table team.
 
Brand Value: ₹3,483 crores
 
Brentford: Finishing 10th last year, Brentford managed to finish into the top half again and continue to be one of the sides that have made a positive reputation for themselves in the top flight. However, with many important players leaving the club this summer, it will be a tough task for them compete at the same level again. 
 
Brand Value: ₹3,094 crores
 
Fulham: Fulham had finished just under the top half in what they would consider a decent season for them which did see them giving the clubs above them a rough time this season. 
 
Brand Value: ₹7,055 crores
 
Crystal Palace: The FA Cup winners against heavyweights Man City saw themselves in the middle of a difficult decision which saw their UEFA Europa League spot being snatched away because of dual ownership status of the owners with Lyon.
 
Brand Value: ₹6,557 crores
 
Everton: Everton would be optimistic about not finishing just above the relegation places as they didn't have a season they would be proud of.With David Moyes back at the helm, they would be looking forward to a good season this time.
 
Brand Value: ₹2,498 crores 
 
West Ham United: The Londoners didn't have a decent season last time round and would be looking to make the jump into the top 10 next year. Losing striker Michael Antonio mid way through injury also affected them badly.
 
Brand Value: ₹9,337.5 crores
 
Manchester United: In what was the worst possible season for the 20-time champions last year, the Red Devils are miles apart from their expected position and would like to scrap off last year from their memories. Good attacking signing in the form of Cunha and Mbuemo could see them finishing in the top half for sure.
 
Brand Value: ₹54,780 crores
 
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Finishing level on 42 points with Man United, Wolves also had a terrible season based on the sources they had as players. Vitor Pereira has also lost big players in the form of Cunha and Ait-Nouri to PL clubs.
 
Brand Value: ₹2,550 Crores
 
Tottenham Hotspur: The Europa League champions had a disastrous season and would see themselves booking their UEFA Champions League spot despite of their poor season under manager Ange Postecoglou who was sacked despite handing the club their first title in 17 years.
 
Brand Value: ₹27,390 crores 

Newly promoted sides

 
Leeds United: Ending the Championship at the top of the leaderboard with 100 points, Daniel Farke has done wonders with the team and will compete among the Premier League elites mext year.
 
Brand Value: ₹2,229 crores 
 
Burnley: Former Fulham player, Scott Parker is back in the Premier League as he has taken Burnley into the top flight with the joint-most points (100) in the Championship.
 
Brand Value: ₹1,783 Crores
 
Sunderland: Despite finishing on 4th spot in the Championship with 76 points, they managed to take the last spot left in the Premier League by winning the playoff final at the final.
 
Brand Value: ₹1,976 Crores
 

More From This Section

Granit Xhaka at Sunderland

It's definitely different kind of pressure: Xhaka after joining Sunderland

Son Heung Min

Son Heung-min ends Tottenham stint, signs with LAFC in Major League Soccer

Jorrel Hato

Jorrel Hato completes Chelsea switch, leaves Ajax after strong season

Jao Palhinha

Palhinha back in Premier League as Spurs sign him on loan from Bayern

Messi during first game of FIFA Club World Cup

Messi has minor muscle injury, Inter Miami unsure of return timeline

Topics : English Premier League Football News Manchester United Manchester City Liverpool Football Club Chelsea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon