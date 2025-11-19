Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Curaçao become smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup

Curaçao become smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup

Curaao salvaged a 0-0 draw with Jamaica to become the smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup and will be joined by CONCACAF sides Panama and Haiti which also booked their spots.

Curacao national football team

Curacao national football team

AP Kingston
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Curaao salvaged a 0-0 draw with Jamaica to become the smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup and will be joined by CONCACAF sides Panama and Haiti which also booked their spots.

Curaao finished as the only undefeated nation in the tournament and finished atop of Group B with 12 points to advance to the World Cup for the first time in its history on Tuesday. 

Curacao got the historic result it needed despite not having his coach Dick Advocaat on the bench. The 78-year-old Advocaat missed the crucial match because he had to return to the Netherlands last weekend for family reasons.

 

Advocaat was at the helm of the Netherlands national team for three stints and managed South Korea, Belgium and Russia before taking the job with Curacao.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics in Curaao, the country has a population of 156,115 persons as of last January. Iceland, with a population of just over 350,000 was the smallest country to reach the World Cup when it qualified for the tournament in Russia in 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ESP vs TUR

Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

AFC Asian Cup qualifiers IND vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

Italy finished 2nd in the World Cup qualifying group behind Norway and will now play the WC playoffs

Italy set for another tough play-off route to FIFA World Cup 2026

Italy vs Norway WC qualifier

Italy vs Norway FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: List of Qualified teams; Qualification scenarios

Topics : Football News FIFA World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CulturePM Kisan 21st Installment Release Gemini App Search More UpdatePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon