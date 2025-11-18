Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

India's squad for Dhaka includes Australia-born forward Ryan Williams, who recently secured an Indian passport.

AFC Asian Cup qualifiers IND vs BAN

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

India will take on Bangladesh in its final AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier at the Dhaka National Stadium on Monday, a match that holds no bearing on the group standings but carries value for pride and FIFA ranking points. India’s qualification hopes ended after its 2-1 defeat to Singapore in Goa on October 14, a result that left the Blue Tigers with just two points from four games. Bangladesh sits on the same tally, making this fixture an opportunity for both sides to end the campaign on a positive note.
 
India's squad for Dhaka includes Australia-born forward Ryan Williams, who recently secured an Indian passport. However, his participation remains subject to NOC and clearance from Football Australia, FIFA, and AFC. The game marks the 30th meeting between the two nations and India’s first match in Bangladesh since 2003.
 
 
Coach Khalid Jamil has placed strong emphasis on youth, with several uncapped players—such as goalkeeper Sahil and Hrithik Tiwari, poised for debuts. India trained in Bengaluru before arriving in Dhaka, preparing collectively to counter a confident Bangladesh side that recently drew 2-2 with Nepal. 
 
India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup qualifier starting 11 (probable)

India starting 11 (probable): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Suresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia, Brandon Fernandes; Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh
 
Bangladesh starting 11 (probable): Anisur Rahman Zico; Rahmat Mia, Nasirul Islam, Topu Barman, Yeasin Arafat; Jamal Bhuyan, Saddam Hossain, Hamza Choudhury, Rabiul Hasan; Matin Mia, Suman Reza
 
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: India vs Bangladesh live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between India and Bangladesh be played?
The AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between India and Bangladesh will be played on November 18.
 
What time will the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between India and Bangladesh begin on November 18?
The AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between India and Bangladesh will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between India and Bangladesh?
The Dhaka National Stadium in Bangladesh will host the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between India and Bangladesh.
 
Where will the live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between India and Bangladesh be available in India?
The live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between India and Bangladesh will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between India and Bangladesh be available in India?
The live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between India and Bangladesh will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Topics : Football News Indian Football Team

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

