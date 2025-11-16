Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Italy vs Norway FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

The Landslaget are in strong form and will be determined to repeat their success against Italy. Despite being the away team, Norway will be confident heading into this clash.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Norway national football team dominated when they last faced Italy, and now they'll meet again in a FIFA World Cup European qualifier at the iconic San Siro Stadium.
 
Italy comes into this match following a 2-0 victory over Moldova in their last qualifier, with two late goals securing the win. However, Gli Azzurri will need to improve their attacking strategy for this upcoming challenge, as the match against Norway is expected to be a tough one.
 
On the other hand, Norway will aim to extend their winning streak after a resounding 4-1 victory over Estonia in their previous World Cup qualifying fixture.
 
 
The Landslaget are in strong form and will be determined to repeat their success against Italy. Despite being the away team, Norway will be confident heading into this clash.
 
Italy team news

Riccardo Calafiori might not be available in this clash for Italy due to a lack of fitness.
 
Norway team news
 
No major injury concerns for the side but rotations could be seen having secured qualification already. 
 
Italy vs Norway World Cup qualifier starting 11 (probable)
 
Italy starting 11 (probable): Vicario (GK); Bellanova, Mancini, Buongiorno, Cambiaso; Tonali, Cristante; Orsolini, Raspadori, Zaccagni; Retegui
 
Norway starting 11 (probable): Nyland (GK); Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Bobb, Berge, Berg, Nusa; Sorloth, Haaland
 
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Italy vs Norway live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway be played?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway will be played on November 17 (according to IST).
 
What time will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway begin on November 17?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway will start at 1:15 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway?
San Siro Stadium will host the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway be available in India?
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Italy and Norway will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

