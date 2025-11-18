Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

Spain will be without several key players for the international window, including Pedri, Rodri, Dani Carvajal, and Lamine Yamal, all sidelined by injury.

ESP vs TUR

ESP vs TUR

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spain will aim to secure their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they host Turkey at Estadio La Cartuja on Tuesday. Currently, Spain lead Group E with a three-point advantage over Turkey and a superior goal difference, making them all but certain to qualify.  Luis de la Fuente's side has been in imperious form, winning all five of their qualifiers, scoring 19 goals, and keeping five clean sheets. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 win over Georgia, extending their unbeaten competitive run to a national-record 30 games.
 
A draw or a narrow loss will be enough for Spain to seal qualification, but they will be eager to finish the job with a win, especially after a dominant 6-0 victory over Turkey in September’s reverse fixture. Turkey, meanwhile, have had a solid campaign but face an uphill battle to qualify automatically after a 2-0 win over Bulgaria last weekend. They’ll need to overcome a seven-goal deficit to catch Spain, a tall order given their record against La Roja. With hopes of reaching the playoffs, Turkey will be aiming for a historic win, though their hopes are dampened by a winless run of nine matches against Spain.
 
 
Spain team news
 
Spain will be without several key players for the international window, including Pedri, Rodri, Dani Carvajal, and Lamine Yamal, all sidelined by injury.
 
Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen is also doubtful for the match after missing Saturday's win due to a groin issue, and it's unlikely he will be risked for Tuesday's game.

Also Read

Lamine Yamal has withdrawn from Spain;s national camp for the international break starting this week

What is Pubalgia? Injury forcing Lamine Yamal to miss Spanish team matches

Lamine Yamal

Will Nations League triumph confirm the Ballon d'Or for Lamine Yamal?

Ronaldo and Yamal

Ronaldo vs Yamal: Generations collide in UEFA Nations League final

UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League 2025 final date, live match time and streaming

Spain vs France

Spain vs France UEFA Nations League semi-final live time, streaming

 
If Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, opts to make changes to his starting XI, Yeremy Pino could be a fresh option to bolster the attacking lineup.
 
Mikel Oyarzabal, who has been in excellent form, will be looking to add to his impressive tally of eight goals in his last eight appearances for Spain. 
 
Turkey team news
 
Turkey, on the other hand, will be without Fenerbahce midfielder Ismail Yuksek, who is serving a one-match suspension after receiving his second yellow card of the qualifying campaign.
 
Galatasaray's Kaan Ayhan is also expected to miss out, as he was forced off during Saturday's match after a brief appearance due to injury.
 
Defenders Abdulkerim Bardakci and Kerem Akturkoglu are both working to recover from injuries, having missed Sunday’s training session in preparation for the match.
 
Spain vs Turkey World Cup qualifier starting 11 (probable)
 
Spain starting 11 (probable): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Torres, Pino, Oyarzabal
 
Turkey starting 11 (probable): Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Kocu; Aydin, Guler, Yildiz; Akturkoglu
 
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Spain vs Turkey live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey be played?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey will be played on November 19 (according to IST).
 
What time will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey begin on November 19?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey will start at 1:15 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey?
Estadio La Cartuja in Spain will host the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey be available in India?
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

AFC Asian Cup qualifiers IND vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

FIFA WC qualifiers Germany vs Slovakia

Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

Italy finished 2nd in the World Cup qualifying group behind Norway and will now play the WC playoffs

Italy set for another tough play-off route to FIFA World Cup 2026

Italy vs Norway WC qualifier

Italy vs Norway FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: List of qualified teams and qualification scenarios

Topics : Football News Spain football club

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Bigg Boss 19Stocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon