Liverpool appoints Van Bronckhorst as assistant in Slot's new setup

Van Bronckhorst, who played for Arsenal and Barcelona during a distinguished career, won titles as a coach in the Netherlands with Feyenoord and Scotland with Rangers.

Liverpool FC

AP Liverpool
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has joined Liverpool as assistant coach to Arne Slot.

Van Bronckhorst, who played for Arsenal and Barcelona during a distinguished career, won titles as a coach in the Netherlands with Feyenoord and Scotland with Rangers.

His most recent role was as coach of Turkish team Besiktas.

Slot has made changes to his backroom staff after winning the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Anfield.

As well as Van Bronckhorst, Liverpool also confirmed the arrival of Xavi Valero for his second spell at the club. He will take over the role of head of first team goalkeeper coaching.

 

Goalkeeper coaches Fabian Otte and Claudio Taffarel will leave the club, Liverpool said.

Topics : Football News Liverpool Football Club

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

