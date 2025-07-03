Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi govt challenges pollution body's fuel ban in NCR for older vehicles

Delhi govt challenges pollution body's fuel ban in NCR for older vehicles

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that there was discontent among people due to this move and the government stood with them

Aman Sahu New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

The Delhi government has written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), saying the fuel ban on overage vehicles is not feasible due to technological challenges and complex systems, PTI reported on Thursday. 
 
Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that there was discontent among people due to this move and the government stood with them. 
Sirsa has written to the CAQM mentioning the challenges in the feasible implementation of the law.
 
 
“We have informed them that the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras that were installed are not a robust system, and there are still many challenges with them,” he added. 
 
Sirsa highlighted that the law has not been implemented in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ghaziabad and the rest of NCR. 

“Technical glitches, non-working sensors, and malfunctioning speakers, all these challenges are there. It has not been integrated with the NCR data yet. It is not able to identify HSRP plates. We also said that such a law has not been implemented in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ghaziabad and the rest of NCR till now,” Sirsa further said.
   
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

