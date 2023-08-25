Confirmation

Mohamed Salah not for sale as Saudi Arabia speculation swirls: Klopp

Sections of the British media reported Thursday that Al-Ittihad wanted to buy the 31-year-old Salah, who has two years left on his deal at Liverpool

Mo Salah

Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has said this month the Egypt forward was committed to Liverpool.

AP Liverpool
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has downplayed speculation that Mohamed Salah could move to Saudi Arabia.
Sections of the British media reported Thursday that Al-Ittihad wanted to buy the 31-year-old Salah, who has two years left on his deal at Liverpool.
There's nothing to talk about from our point of view, Klopp said Friday. "Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. Obviously for the things we do, essential.
"There's nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be no.'

Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has said this month the Egypt forward was committed to Liverpool.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Liverpool Football Club Liverpool Saudi Arabia

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

