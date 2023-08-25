Confirmation

FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer president Rubiales for his conduct

The soccer body's disciplinary committee will weigh if Rubiales violated the basic rules of decent conduct and behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Photo: FIFA.com

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Photo: FIFA.com

AP Geneva
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 10:57 AM IST
The International Federation of Association Football opened a disciplinary case against Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales on Thursday for his behaviour at the recently-concluded FIFA Women's World Cup final.
The soccer body's disciplinary committee will weigh if Rubiales violated "the basic rules of decent conduct and behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.
Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony on Sunday after the country's 1-0 win over England in Sydney, Australia.
Minutes earlier, Rubiales grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture in the exclusive section of seats with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofa standing nearby.
Hermoso has said she did not like the kiss and the national players' union representing her which Rubiales once led called Wednesday for his conduct to not go unpunished.
FIFA responded Thursday.

FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary, the soccer body said.
FIFA gave no timetable for a ruling. The body's disciplinary judges can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport.
The FIFA disciplinary panel is chaired by Colombian lawyer Jorge Palacio, a former labour court judge and member of the state constitutional court.
The case likely will be judged by three of the 16 panel members. Three of the 16 are women, from England, Mexico and Thailand.
Rubiales is the Union of European Football Associations' vice president and was the European soccer body's most senior representative at the biggest game in women's soccer, though it has yet to comment on his conduct.
The Spanish soccer federation, which the 46-year-old Rubiales has led for five years, is due to have an emergency meeting Friday in Madrid where the agenda allows questions on the issue.
It is unclear if the meeting will shore up support for Rubiales or respond to widespread pressure from the Spanish government and soccer officials to remove him.
Rubiales, who led the Spanish players' union for eight years before taking over as federation president in 2018, is currently heading the Europe-led bid to host the men's World Cup in 2030.
Spain is bidding with neighbouring Portugal and Morocco, and also possibly Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

