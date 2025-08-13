Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / English Premier League teams to observe silence in memory of Diogo Jota

English Premier League teams to observe silence in memory of Diogo Jota

Premier League teams will observe a moment's silence during the first round of matches this weekend in memory of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, the competition confirmed.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Premier League teams will observe a moment's silence during the first round of matches this weekend in memory of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, the competition confirmed.

The Premier League has spoken to Liverpool about the most appropriate way to remember Jota, who died in a car accident alongside his brother in Spain in July.

As well as a period of silence prior to kickoff in the matches, players of all clubs will be given black armbands, while messaging and imagery will be shared with clubs for them to use on big screens. 

Tributes were paid to the brothers before Sunday's Community Shield between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium, with wreaths laid on the pitch and a period of silence before kickoff.

 

A minority of Palace fans broke the silence, eliciting a strong response at the other end of the field as well as from other Palace supporters who tried to silence those not respecting the tribute.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dalima Chibber

Dalima Chhibber: Indian women's team is on track to qualify for World Cup

Bundesliga

Bundesliga to have longer games starting from this year; Here's why

RoundGlass Punjab FC

Punjab FC announces 26-member reserve squad for Punjab State League matches

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma left out of PSG squad for UEFA Super Cup amid exit reports

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

Late goals send Indian Navy FT into quarterfinals of Durand Cup 2025

Topics : English Premier League Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon