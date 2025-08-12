Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Late goals send Indian Navy FT into quarterfinals of Durand Cup 2025

Late goals send Indian Navy FT into quarterfinals of Durand Cup 2025

TRAU took the lead in the 29th minute through Moirangthem Nelson Singh but the equaliser in the 87th minute by Pintu and the winning goal by Sreyas in the third minute of injury time ensured the win.

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

Press Trust of India Imphal
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Late strikes by Pintu Mahata and Sreyas V.G. ensured Indian Navy FT bounce back from a one-goal deficit to overcome local side TRAU FC 2-1 and book their spot in the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup here on Tuesday.

TRAU took the lead in the 29th minute through Moirangthem Nelson Singh but the equaliser in the 87th minute by Pintu and the winning goal by Sreyas in the third minute of injury time ensured the Navy men finish on top of Group F with seven points ahead of Real Kashmir FC who finished their campaign with six points.

It was end to end action in the first quarter of the match with Indian Navy showing urgency and attacking with purpose.

 

The attacking trio of Vijay Marandi, Roshan Panna and Sreyas V.G. combined well with midfielders Pintu and J. Vijay to trouble the TRAU defence but the home side showed promise on the counter attacks, using the space left by the Navy men who committed numbers in attack. 

TRAU took the lead against the run of play. Jenish Singh found Yumnam Monis Singh with a long ball above the head of right back Deny Singh.

Also Read

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace loses UEFA appeal over drop to third-tier Conference League

U20 Women's football team

India U20 women's coach: Qualifying for Asian Cup was our goal, achieved!"

Grealish

Premier League: Jack Grealish heads to Everton on loan from Manchester City

English Premier League

Top 5 football clubs to look out for in the Premier league 2025/26 season

Durand Cup 2025 fixtures

Durand Cup 2025 today's matches: How to watch live football games on Aug 11

The winger entered the box and squared a cross onto the path of Nelson Singh who expertly finished past Bhaskar Roy with a left-footed shot.

The Navy side increased the pressure on the home side with constant attacks but the TRAU defence were resilient and thwarted the efforts.

The final output of the Navy men were also not up to the mark as they hurried their moves and showed lack of composure in front of goal and the ones on target were saved by TRAU custodian Sapam Nongpoknganba Singh.

Vijay came the closest to score with a thunderous low shot from outside the box which was palmed away by the goalkeeper.

Bhaskar Roy made a reflex save in the start of the second half, punching Afridi Buyamayum's header to safety.

Indian Navy continued to push forward with constant attacks, testing the opposition defence but the equaliser could not be found.

Adarsh Matummal surprised everyone with an audacious free kick from 40 yards out which hit the inside of the post and the rebound effort was acrobatically saved by the goalkeeper, the closest the Navy side came to scoring in the match.

The defender tried his luck in subsequent dead ball situations but failed to find the target and came close once again in the final minutes with his trademark long ranger.

Indian Navy broke the resilience of TRAU through Mahata.

Sreyas found Pintu inside the box with a brilliant pass and the midfielder found the back of the net with a toe-poked finish to set up a frantic final minutes.

Late drama in injury time saw the Navy side score their second goal which ensured their qualification into the knockouts.

C. Pradeesh's looping left-footed cross into the box was acrobatically met by Sreyas and the experienced striker found the target to silence the partisan crowd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Joao Pedro

How ex-Chelsea star David Luiz influenced Joao Pedro to sign for the club

Orlando City vs Inter Miami in Major League SoccerOrlando City vs Inter Miami in Major League Soccer

Messi-less Inter Miami thrashed 4-1 by Orlando City; Muriel scores brace

Community Shield winners list

FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has the most titles?

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey at Global Soccer Conclave

AIFF announces $25,000 reward for U20 women after Asian Cup berth

Community Shield winners Palace

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool HIGHLIGHTS FA Community Shield: Palace beat LIV 3-2 on penalties

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon