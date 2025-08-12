Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Bundesliga to have longer games starting from this year; Here's why

Bundesliga to have longer games starting from this year; Here's why

Bundesliga

Bundesliga. Photo: @DFL_Official

AP Frankfurt (Germany)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bundesliga games will take longer this season as Germany joins a drive to calculate added time more precisely.

Germany's top men's league is the latest to follow a trend set by the 2022 World Cup and the English Premier League by measuring the exact time taken up by events like red cards, penalties and injuries, and adding that amount on at the end of each half. 

We currently have just under 60 minutes of net playing time (with the ball in play), which will probably increase somewhat, said Knut Kircher, the German refereeing body's managing director of sports and communication, in comments reported Tuesday by German agency dpa.

 

The new Bundesliga season starts Aug. 22 but the changes have already taken effect in the men's second and third tiers. There's been a backlash against some decisions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bundesliga Football News

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

